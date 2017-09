BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The next phase of a $70 million project is now underway in Buffalo.

The Northland Corridor Project will connect the WNY Workforce Training Center site to the Northland neighborhood.

Officials say they will transform the area between Grider Street and Fillmore Avenue with new LED lighting, sidewalks, and trees.

The project is expected to be completed by September 2018.