BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – The woman accused of killing a mother in Brockport has been indicted on nine counts.

Holly Colino, 31, was indicted today on charges including second degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Authorities say she shot and killed 33-year-old Megan Dix while Dix was on her lunch break.

Police are calling it a random and senseless murder.