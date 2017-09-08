Teen who helped find stolen Tom Brady jersey gets a front row seat

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WIVB) — The defending Super Bowl champions, the New England Patriots, kicked off the regular season Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.

One lucky fan got a special front row seat to the game.

Dylan Wagner helped track down the stolen Tom Brady jersey after the Super Bowl.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft gave Wagner front row seats to the opener.

His seat? Row one, seat number 12 — that’s Brady’s number.

Wagner did not get to see a win though, as the Chiefs beat the Patriots 42-27.

