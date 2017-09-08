Teenage runner killed in Geneseo

The Associated Press Published:

   GENESEO, N.Y. (AP) –– Authorities say a 14-year-old has been struck and killed by a vehicle as she was running along a road in western New York.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says the teen was running with a friend on Route 39 just outside the village of Geneseo when she was hit by a vehicle late Thursday afternoon. The friend wasn’t injured.

Deputies say the driver is cooperating in the investigation.

Police haven’t released the victim’s name, but the Geneseo school district on Friday released a statement identifying her as Claire Allen. The accident occurred about a mile from Geneseo High School, where the teen had just started the ninth grade.

Counselors are available for students and staff at the middle and high schools.

