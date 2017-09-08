Tonwanda couple stuck on Sint Maarten

ISLAND OF SINT MAARTEN (WIVB)- Cheri Cruse and Chris Meszaros, both of Tonawanda, are stranded on Sint Maarten after Hurricane Irma plowed through the island this week.

Friday morning Nicole Bilson, Cruse’s daughter, received a frantic voicemail from her mother.

“I love, I’m alive,” Cruse said.

There is no U.S. Embassy on Sint Maarten; American citizens are encouraged to report their location to the U.S. Department of State or go to a designated shelter on the island.

In the voicemail, Cruse went on to tell Bilson to contact authorities and let them know the two needed help.

“There is no communication on the part of the island where she is, she had to walk a couple miles to get cell service to contact myself and as many people as she could. She sounded very frantic,” Bilson told News 4.

Congressman Brian Higgins is also aware of the couple’s location; his office has been in contact with Bilson.

“My heart goes out to not only the people of the islands but the local families who are like myself, just waiting to hear if their families are okay,” Bilson said.

The seaport and the airport on Sint Maarten were badly damaged in the storm.

According to Cruse’s hotel website, the Dutch Military is working to repair portions of the runway to deliver food and water to those stuck on the island.