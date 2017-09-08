US heroin deaths jump 533% since 2002, report says

The report wasn’t entirely bad news: The number of people who misused and abused opioids has remained relatively stable since last year. Opioids can include both prescription drugs such as hydrocodone or oxycodone as well as illegal drugs like heroin or street fentanyl. Misuse of a narcotic includes using someone else’s prescription drugs, using a higher dose than prescribed or buying prescription drugs off the street.

The discrepancy between increased overdoses and steady use levels has public health officials concerned about just how potent the drugs are becoming.

“What’s in today’s drug supply is really terrifying,” said Richard Baum, acting director of the White House’s Office of National Drug Control Policy who is also part of the panel releasing the new report.