Wegmans issues recall on muffins

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Wegmans has issued a recall on their brand of assorted, four-pack muffins.

According to the FDA, the assorted four pack may include a banana nut muffin containing walnuts, which is an allergen that is not listed on the label.

People who have an allergy or sensitivity to nuts should not consume the product.

The recall was issued on Sept. 5. The product’s UPC is 77890-22744.

The product can be returned to the customer service desk for a full refund.

For more information, contact Wegmans Consumer Affairs at 1-855-934-3663, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

