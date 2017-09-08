Work begins on new Dash’s store on Hertel Ave.

News 4 Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Work has begun on Dash’s new store on Hertel Ave.

City leaders and owner Joe Dash broke ground at the new building’s site.

The 47,000 500-square foot, two-story building will replace the existing store at Hertel and Starin.

Dash’s says the new store will provide better service and boost employment from 75 employees to 175.

“What we’re going to do is build a state-of-the-art facility for north Buffalo, for the east side, for the city of Buffalo that will be energy efficient and environmentally friendly,” owner Joe Dash said.

Demolition will begin at the site this month. The new store is slated to open by October of next year.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s