Work begins on new Dash’s store on Hertel Ave.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Work has begun on Dash’s new store on Hertel Ave.

City leaders and owner Joe Dash broke ground at the new building’s site.

The 47,000 500-square foot, two-story building will replace the existing store at Hertel and Starin.

Dash’s says the new store will provide better service and boost employment from 75 employees to 175.

“What we’re going to do is build a state-of-the-art facility for north Buffalo, for the east side, for the city of Buffalo that will be energy efficient and environmentally friendly,” owner Joe Dash said.

Demolition will begin at the site this month. The new store is slated to open by October of next year.