Local musician helping animals impacted by two major hurricanes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) –Jeff Levine is a musician. He loves creating music, and hanging with the guys. Squeakelberry is just one of those guys. Levine said, “This is my guy, I mean he’s my best friend.”

Levine suffers from mitochondrial disease, which effects his energy levels. Along with vitamins and proper nutrition he was given a service dog which changed his life in more ways than one. Levine said, “I’m so lucky, every day that I wake up to him, it’s amazing.”

The bond that he created with his own dog, sparked a love for animals in him, he never knew he had. After watching Hurricane Harvey destroy homes and lives across the Gulf Coast he wanted to help by saving the animals. Levine said, “You start seeing all these guys, walking treading through water because they love their animals so much and they can’t bear to leave them. And it gets to you when you have a guy like him in your life and you know the value that that can offer to somebody.”

He, along with help from people like Robby Takac, set up a 29 foot trailer at the Music is Art Festival in hopes of collecting food, medicine, and toys for animals in need. Levine said, “We’re going to try and load the trailer up with as many relief and rescue supplies as possible. Ideally in both Houston and if something happens in Florida.”

In addition to goods, Levine plans on picking up as many animals along the way who are in overcrowded shelters and spreading them out around other shelters in the United States. He said, “This is affecting the whole country and all shelters are becoming overwhelmed with the amount of animals being rescued by the hurricane in Houston.”

If you can’t make it to the festival but would like to help, you can donate supplies at Brian Michaels Jewelers in Amherst or The Crown hair salon in Buffalo for the next week.