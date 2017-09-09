Local WNYers brace for Hurricane Irma in Florida

CAPE CORAL, FL. (WIVB) — Some western New Yorkers decided to brave the storm and have stayed in their Florida homes. They say the winds started picking up Saturday afternoon and it’s only expected to get worse.

As winds pick up in parts of Florida, so are the fears of many people who chose to stay behind.

“When you’re not used to anything like this, you’re not even seen this before besides on TV, it’s, it’s got all of our nerves shot really,” said Matthew Merecki, a north Tonawanda native who now lives in Cape Coral, Florida.

News 4 caught up with Matthew Merecki via Skype. He lives in Cape Coral, near Fort Meyers, and says he’s nervous about flooding. The storm surge in that area is expected to be more than 7 feet of water.

“You can’t run away from the water,” said Merecki.

Merecki says the eye of the storm is heading right towards them. Some people have evacuated.

“Everybody’s house is literally look like this I mean everything’s all boarded up shacked up. It’s like a ghost town,” said Merecki.

Merecki isn’t the only one riding out the storm.

“At first it wasn’t supposed to be that bad and then it just got the point where there was no sense in going,” said Cheryl Eaton.

Cheryl Eaton lives in Tavares, Florida, just north of Orlando. She says she’s prepared her home as best she can.

“It’s a little hard on your nerves after a while because you get all your preparations done and everything you know you’re just sitting here and waiting and waiting,” said Eaton.

The storm has already torn through the U.S. Virgin Islands, like Sint Maarten. That’s where western New Yorkers Cheri Cruse and Chris Meszaros have been trapped over the last few days.

Luckily Nicole Bilson says her mother Cheri and her mother’s boyfriend Chris just made it off the island Saturday morning. The U.S. National Guard flew them out along with more than 50 other people.

“Hearing my mother’s voice and she’s like we’re in Puerto Rico, we’re safe, we’re off the island. It was amazing,” said Nicole Bison.

Western New Yorkers say they have enough supplies to last a few days, like water and generators but now they’re just waiting and bracing for Hurricane Irma to hit. They say a curfew goes into effect at 9 p.m. Saturday night in certain areas.