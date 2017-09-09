Man arrested after hostage standoff on Broadway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been arrested after a hostage situation on Broadway.

Buffalo Police say it lasted about three hours and ended when the suspect surrendered.

Police were called to the 1900 block of Broadway around 11 p.m. Friday.

Police say when officers arrived, two hostages had just escaped and said a man inside was armed. Police say the three people knew each other.

Swat teams eventually deployed tear gas inside the home. Half an hour later, around 2:00 a.m., police say 38-year-old Robbie Said walked out of the home.

He is now charged with criminal possession of a weapon, assault, endangering the welfare of a person and menacing.