Sabres power past Bruins with 7-4 win

Following Friday’s loss to New Jersey in their opener of the Prospects Challenge, Amerks Head Coach Chris Taylor hoped Colin Blackwell’s early success “pushed guys” internally to step up their games on Saturday.

It did, as Hudson Fasching, Brendan Guhle, Justin Bailey and Nick Baptiste each found the back of the net in a 7-4 win over the Bruins.

A night after the power play struggled to capitalize, the Sabres found the back of the net five times with the man advantage.

Fasching netted the opening goal late in the first period, burring a rebound off shot from Guhle to give the Sabres a 1-0 lead.

Tied 1-1 in the second, Guhle collected his first goal of the tournament deflecting a shot from CJ Smith to give Buffalo a 2-1 advantage.

“Hopefully it makes a good impression on the coaches, to show that we can produce offensively,” Guhle said after the game. “We’re supposed to be the leaders on this team so we can show we’re able to step up when we weren’t very good last night. At least for myself I hope that makes a good impression.”

After being denied on his first breakaway chance in the first period, Bailey made the most of his next opporutnity, scoring a short handed goal to give the Sabres a 3-2 lead in the second.

Tied again in the third period, the Sabres veterans took control. Baptise ripped home a slap shot from the face-off circle and C.J. Smith buried a feed from Cliff Pu as the Sabres opened up a two goal lead.

“Myself, Justin, Hudson and Brendan all had great games tonight. THree of us are older and guys that need to lead this group to be successful in this tournament but also moving forward in everyone’s career.”

Vaclan Karabacek scored the Sabres sixth goal of the net and Fasching added his second, an empty netter late in the third period.

The tournament has an off day on Sunday and resumes on Monday. The Bruins and Devils play at 3:30 while the Sabres wrap the tournament up Monday night against the Penguins at 7 p.m.