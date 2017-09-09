Sabres set to host Bruins on day two of Prospects Challenge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Chalk it up to nerves and even dusting of the rust, if there is a takeaway from Friday’s opening loss to New Jersey at the Prospects Challenge it’s this: after a rough first period, the Sabres played well over the final 40 minutes of action.

Part of that turnaround was led by camp invite Colin Blackwell, who played for San Jose’s AHL affiliate last season. He scored twice in Friday’s loss but found good chemistry skating alongside C.J. Smith and Hudson Fasching.

“(Smith) always finds the right place. He’s a really good cerebral player,” Blackwell said. “Fasching, he’s a moose out there, he’s a beast. We started of slow so once we start getting used to one another a lot of good things can happen.”

“Put him on a good line and see what he can do,” Amerks head coach Chris Taylor added. “Obviously did pretty good. Good to see for him, but the next step is can he do it again.”

Taylor hopes Blackwell’s success carries over and rubs off on teammates.

“It pushes other guys internally and that’s what hockey is all about,” Taylor said. “It’s not just competition, it’s pushing each other and making each other better.”