Sabres set to host Bruins on day two of Prospects Challenge

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Chalk it up to nerves and even dusting of the rust, if there is a takeaway from Friday’s opening loss to New Jersey at the Prospects Challenge it’s this: after a rough first period, the Sabres played well over the final 40 minutes of action.

Part of that turnaround was led by camp invite Colin Blackwell, who played for San Jose’s AHL affiliate last season. He scored twice in Friday’s loss but found good chemistry skating alongside C.J. Smith and Hudson Fasching.

“(Smith) always finds the right place. He’s a really good cerebral player,” Blackwell said.  “Fasching, he’s a moose out there, he’s a beast.  We started of slow so once we start getting used to one another a lot of good things can happen.”

“Put him on a good line and see what he can do,” Amerks head coach Chris Taylor added.  “Obviously did pretty good.  Good to see for him, but the next step is can he do it again.”

Taylor hopes Blackwell’s success carries over and rubs off on teammates.

“It pushes other guys internally and that’s what hockey is all about,” Taylor said. “It’s not just competition, it’s pushing each other and making each other better.”

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s