5 Questions with Joe Banyard

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB)– It’s time again for 5 Questions. We’ve stopped Joe Banyard this week, and Joe, first off, you grew up in rural Texas. Tell me a little bit about Sweetwater, TX and how that may have impacted your development?

Smalltown Texas, about 10,000 people, we’re a country town, pass-through town, and we’re big on our rattlesnakes.

And big on your football too. I read that you nlike to call your old linebackers coach Shane Mobley before each game. How did that relationship develop and how important has he been to you?

Going into my sophomore year, he came in and kind of developed my game to a whole other level. He got to me through my head, not just phyically, but in my head and just taught me things I didn’t think I’d be able to learn and that changed my game. That’s how that relationship developed.

You mentioned Brotherhood, your actual brother Nick, just recently signed a pro contract to play pro basketball in Japan. Just how exciting is that and is there anything you gave your little brother about going into the pro ranks now?

It’s just a big deal is work, work, work. Obviously with him being in basketball, and obviously a lot bigger than I am, it’s not the same sport but you always have to work and that’s what I try to instill in him.

You mentioned snakes in Sweetwater, TX. I read that it’s the world’s largest rattlesnake roundup. Explain the World’s Largest Rattlesnake Roundup for people that don’t know.

In a nutshell, you gather up as many snakes as possible, put them in a big bin and auction them off. That’s pretty much it.

Did you grow up with snakes in your backyard, looking out for them and all that?

It’s West Texas, there are snakes everywhere. Yes, you have them in your back yard, front yard, sometimes they get in the house, just depending on where you are, but most of the time you always have to look out for them.

Ever been bit by one?

Yes, when I was younger.

Walk me through it, what happened?

It was a dry bite, so no venom was shot, but it was a good deal.

So, growing up around snakes I imagine you’re pretty comfortable around them. Do you feel like there are misconceptions about snakes, like how Indiana Jones is afraid of snakes and all that?

You definitely stay afraid about them, but you just have to be smart about it, that’s really what it is. Always keep an eye out.

Literally as Mike Tolbert is throwing goodies at Joe Banyard. The things you see in 5 Questions. That’s Joe Banyard for this week in 5 Questions.