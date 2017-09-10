Bills battle bad image

(WIVB) BUFFALO,NY –The expectations for the Bills this season were never high, But after Sammy Watkins and Ronald Darby were traded away, fans and media alike began questioning whether Bills were even going to attempt a playoff run this year.

LeSean McCoy was asked if he was hearing about the Bills low expectations from friends.

He said, I hope my friends wouldn’t say that.

LeSean McCoy: Everybody’s entitled to their own opinion. Some teams where people may feel like it is a rebuilding year or whatever, but the way we prepare, the way I prepare, the way I practice, the way I come to every game. I wanna play well, I wanna give my team a chance to win.”

Sean McDermott: “The guys that are around me on a daily basis know what our goals are. I don’t think, for those that have been around me [and] around us [and] around how we do things, that there’s any question about what our goals are.”

Richie Incognito: “We have 16 games to prove what type of team the 2017 Bills are. This is the first step. We’re going to come out of the gates red hot. We have a lot to prove to ourselves, and that’s all that matters.”

McCoy: You may be right, as far as people having their own opinions about two teams that I guess were rebuilding you know etcetera etcetera. My sense in guys I’m playing with and for, we’re trying to win now.

Sean McDermott added he has not needed to reassure any of his players about the plan for this year. The locker room has the term playoff caliber all over for now. The Bills still believe in it.