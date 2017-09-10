Buffalo Kickoff LIVE: Big Story

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – “We are going to win going through the process”

From the minute Sean McDermott arrived he has been about one thing over all else…the process.

That hasn’t changed as he gets set to coach his first regular season game.

“I’m sure there will be some newness to that, just like there was in the preseason. But I’m such a guy that’s focused process-wise.”

Sean is the 20th head coach in franchise history. He spent nearly two decades working toward this day. So, what will be running thought his mind when he enters New Era Field for the first regular season game?

“I’ll be very, I think, humbled by the opportunity and thankful.”

Ultimately the process will be judged on the progress.

“To be able to perform in front of these fans and the passionate fan base that we have. To get this stadium back to where it belongs, in terms of our home field advantage, and we look forward to getting out there this weekend in front of our fans.”