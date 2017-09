BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Josh and Thad share their Keys to the Game for the Bills to pull off a victory against the Jets.

Thad’s Key: Put the Jets down early – Don’t let the Jets think they have any advantage…they have spent the entire offseason hearing how they are destined to lose.

Josh’s Key: Bills defensive line needs to dominate the Jets offensive line -A veteran Bills line needs to take advantage of a Jets line that doesn’t have solidified starters.