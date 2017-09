BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Each week on Buffalo Kickoff LIVE, we’ll discuss several topics heading into the Bills game.

This week the guys debate how much the Bills should play LeSean McCoy after head coach Sean McDermott said he will play “as much as he needs to to win.”

How long it will take quarterback Tyrod Taylor to get acclimated to the new passing offense.

And how much of an impact the Bills rookies will have this season.