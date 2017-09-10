Crane cracks and falls in Miami

CNN Published:
PHOTO/CNN

(CNN) – Construction cranes in downtown Miami were a major concern ahead of this storm because officials didn’t have time to take them down before the storm. Now, we have seen that one has cracked and fallen in the downtown area. Miami is seeing 100 mph wind gusts as the storm moves over Florida.

The crane is over a building under construction, according to Rick Seara with the City of Miami. It’s located across from the Federal Prison. There are no injuries.

Gideon J. Apé, who took the photo below, told CNN that he heard “a crack, and then a boom.”

