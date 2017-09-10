Hamburg man, 19, charged with sending sexually explicit pictures to juveniles

Published:

MACHIAS, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Hamburg man has been charged with sending explicit pictures to juveniles.

Michael C. McFarland, 19, of Hamburg, was charged Sept. 6 with first degree and second degree disseminating indecent material to a minor and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

McFarland was arrested by NYSP’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation, working with the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office. An investigation had revealed that McFarland has sent sexually explicit pictures and messages to two juveniles (ages 12 and 14) via cell phone.

He was arraigned at Town of Yorkshire Court and will return at a later date.

 

