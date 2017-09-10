Lackawanna man charged in cell phone and credit card account scam

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Lackawanna man has been charged with allegedly running a cell phone and credit card account scam.

Bena S. Albaneh, 31, was arrested following a two-month investigation by Town of Hamburg Police and New York State Police.

He was charged with scheme to defraud and grand larceny in a case involving at least two victims who were lured into purchasing cell phones and opening several retail store credit card accounts for Albaneh, with the promise of him taking the accounts over.

Albaneh was arraigned in Town of Hamburg Court and is being held without bail.

According to New York State Police, there may be more victims of this scheme. If you are aware of anyone who may have been involved in this scam, contact the Town of Hamburg Police Department at 716-648-5118 Ext. 2647 or the NYSP Special Investigation Unit at 716-853-2283.