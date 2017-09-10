Man charged with DWI following car vs. motorcycle accident

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Tonawanda man was charged with felony DWI after striking a motorcycle in the City of Tonawanda Saturday afternoon.

John W. Orlowski, 52, of DeKalb Street, was charged with aggravated DWI, passing a red light, and unsafe tires.

According to City of Tonawanda Police, Orlowski was northbound on Delaware Avenue around 2 p.m. Saturday when his vehicle struck a motorcycle, which was eastbound on Syracuse Street. \

The motorcyclist, a 58-year-old City of Tonawanda man, suffered broken ribs and a lower back injury and was transported to ECMC.

The DWI charges were felonies due to Orlowski’s prior DWI conviction, police say.

He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.