Taylor & McCoy lead Bills past Jets, into first place in AFC East

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After struggling in the preseason and despite questions about how ready he’d in the season opener, Tyrod Taylor led the Bills to a 21 to 12 Week 1 win over the Jets Sunday at New Era Field.

The victory also puts Buffalo in first place in the AFC East.

LeSean McCoy ran for a game-high 110 yards and also hauled in five passes for 49 yards.

Taylor also became the Bills all-time leading rusher for a quarterback, passing Joe Ferguson with 1,174 career yards.

The offense open the game with an impressive 13 play drive but couldn’t capitalize as Taylor was picked off in the end zone.

While the Bills defense kept the Jets off the board, Buffalo finally found paydirt early in the second quarter as Taylor and Charles Clay hooked up for the first touchdown of the year.

Buffalo would lead the Jets 7-6 at the half. In total, the Bills defense held the Jets to just 85 yards in the first half.

Lots of explosive plays in the 1st half. The #Bills offense has hit on 6 plays of 15+ yards but haven’t taken advantage. — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) September 10, 2017

After punting on their opening drive of the third quarter, the Bills put together back-to-back scoring drives to open up a 21-12 lead over New York.

Tolbert TD. Bills lead 21-12. — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) September 10, 2017

