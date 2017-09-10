The Big Story: Sean McDermott prepares for first game as head coach

By and Published:

“We are going to win going through the process”

From the minute Sean McDermott arrived, he’s been about one thing over all else: “The process.” That hasn’t changed as he gets set to coach his first regular season game.

“I’m sure there will be some newness to that, just like there was in the preseason,” McDermott said.  “But I’m such a guy that’s focused process-wise.”

McDermott is the 20th head coach in franchise history. He spent nearly two decades working toward this day.  So, what will be running through his mind when he enters New Era Field for the 1st regular season game?

“I’ll be very, I think, humbled by the opportunity and thankful,” he told reporters earlier this week as he prepared to face off against the Jets.

Ultimately the progress will be judged on the progress.

“To be able to perform in front of these fans and the passionate fan base that we have. To get this stadium back to where it belongs, in terms of our home field advantage, and we look forward to getting out there this weekend in front of our fans.”

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s