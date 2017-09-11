7 tigers, 6 lions and a leopard found in Arkansas barn

The Associated Press Published:
PHOTO/AP

HARRISBURG, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas Game and Fish Commission spokesman says authorities are investigating the discovery of tigers, lions and a leopard in a barn in Arkansas.

Spokesman Randy Zellers says that seven tigers, six lions and one leopard were discovered Saturday in Poinsett County in cages.

Zeller says the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Department went to the scene after receiving an anonymous tip.

State law generally prohibits ownership of such animals with some exemptions, including accredited zoos and people with permits that they obtained the animal years ago.

Zeller says no arrests have been made in connection with the discovery.

Authorities suspect the animals probably were going to be shipped to Germany.

Zeller says the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission put a security detail there to monitor the animals.

