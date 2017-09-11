Average gas price in Buffalo up 11 cents in past week, AAA says.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The national average price for regular, unleaded gasoline is up 30 cents over the past two weeks, and up four cents in the past two weeks, AAA Western and Central New York reported Monday.

The national average price for a gallon is $2.67 as of Monday.

In Buffalo, the average price per gallon is $2.76, up 11 cents in the past week.

The price per gallon has also increased across the WNY/CNY region, according to AAA.

Rochester – $2.77 (up 10 cents in past week)

Rome – $2.78 (up 4 cents in past week)

Syracuse – $2.76 (up 8 cents in past week)

Gas prices are climbing in the aftermath of Harvey and Irma. Harvey knocked out a quarter of the U.S.’s refining capacity, causing gas prices to increase across the country.

“It looked like prices were beginning to level out, as refineries that were impacted by the storm restart operations and gasoline supply chain issues caused by the storm begin to subside,” a press release from AAA stated.

Gas prices are also climbing through the southeastern U.S. region as drivers in Florida and on the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina flocked to gas stations last week to fill their tanks, which has placed a greater strain on gas supply in that region.

The increase in gas prices doesn’t reflect a shortage of gasoline supplies, however. Prices are a reaction of the inability to transport fuel out of the Gulf Coast ad into other areas, as well as limited production of refined products like gasoline as the refineries attempt to resume activity to pre-storm operations, AAA said.

“Once all of the Corpus Christi and Houston refineries are up and running, power restored and roads cleared, gasoline will be able to be transported to areas of Texas and the southeast in need of fuel,” the press release stated.