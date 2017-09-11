Boston man charged with DWI after crashing into garage

By Published: Updated:

BOSTON, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Boston man is facing charges after striking a utility pole and crashing into a garage on Boston State Road around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

The vehicle, driven by Kevin Thomas, 63, of Boston, apparently left the roadway, striking a utility pole, before careening into a garage causing significant damage to the structure and vehicle located near it.

Deputies who arrived at the scene spoke with Thomas and observed signs of intoxication, sheriff’s reports say.

Thomas failed standard field sobriety tests and was arrested for DWI.

While searching Thomas’ vehicle, deputies found a prescription painkiller pill and a prescription anxiety pill in a plastic bag. He was additionally charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of criminal mischief, and reckless driving. He was also cited for drinking alcohol in a vehicle on a highway, speeding, failing to keep right, and failing to use the designated lane.

He was later released with tickets.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s