Boston man charged with DWI after crashing into garage

BOSTON, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Boston man is facing charges after striking a utility pole and crashing into a garage on Boston State Road around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

The vehicle, driven by Kevin Thomas, 63, of Boston, apparently left the roadway, striking a utility pole, before careening into a garage causing significant damage to the structure and vehicle located near it.

Deputies who arrived at the scene spoke with Thomas and observed signs of intoxication, sheriff’s reports say.

Thomas failed standard field sobriety tests and was arrested for DWI.

While searching Thomas’ vehicle, deputies found a prescription painkiller pill and a prescription anxiety pill in a plastic bag. He was additionally charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of criminal mischief, and reckless driving. He was also cited for drinking alcohol in a vehicle on a highway, speeding, failing to keep right, and failing to use the designated lane.

He was later released with tickets.