BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Board of Education has voted unanimously for Dr. Catherine Flanagan-Priore to fill the Park District seat.

The seat was recently vacated by Carl Paladino, who was ousted after State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia ordered his removal in August.

The board interviewed 16 candidates to fill the position.

She will be sworn in as a board member 5 p.m. Wednesday.