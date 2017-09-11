Buffalo firefighter completes 1,600 mile bike ride in support of first responders’ families

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo firefighter came up with a unique way to honor first responders and members of the military.

He rode his bicycle from Colorado to the Queen City to raise money for the Stephen Siller foundation which benefits the families of first responders and military personnel.

The sound of sirens is usually a sign of firefighters answering the call of duty, but Monday it’s a signal of something different as dozens of first responders welcomed home one of their own.

He puts his heart and soul into his job,” said Michelle Czora, the wife of Lt. Jason Czora.

Buffalo firefighter Lt. Jason Czora rode his bicycle from Colorado Springs to Buffalo in order to raise money for the Stephen Siller foundation, which is named after a New York City firefighter who was killed in the line of duty on September 11th 16 years ago.

“It’s a powerful day and to be able to get home on that day and spend it with my brothers, my family, it’s very, very special,” said Lt. Jason Czora.

“God bless them, that’s all I can say, I get too emotional,” said Jean Czora, Jason’s father.

But it was an emotional ride for Czora, with nearly a month of long days and many roadblocks.

“There were a lot of ups and downs. I had 23 flat tires, I broke 7 spokes and 2 chains,” said Lt. Czora.

Czora says he pedaled through it and thought of his fellow first responders and those who’ve been lost along the way.

“I have a job to come home to, I have a family, that really pushed me through,” said Czora.

Czora says he had a lot of help from so many strangers, from those who gave him a place to stay to people who took him to get supplies when his bike broke down.

“Throughout my career definitely moments where I was a pessimist, I’ve certainly come home an optimist,” said Czora.

Whenever you hear those sirens, Czora wants people to remember that we all have a duty to be kind and help others.

“In this job, we are people that give day in and day out. It’s just one more thing we can give that costs nothing,” said Czora.

Last year for September 11th, Czora raised $1,400 while traveling from Buffalo to Maine, but this year he raised $13,000. He says the first thing he’s going to do now that he’s home is go to dinner with his family.