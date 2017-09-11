Buffalo Police to test body cameras

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Starting this month, 15 Buffalo Police officers will be wearing body cameras while on duty.

This will be a test to see how well the cameras work.

Officials say they are testing out several body cam models to see which one works the best.

Once the testing is done, the Buffalo Common Council would still need to okay the department’s program. The cost needed for the equipment and the software staff needed to monitor and store the video collected is expected to be in the millions of dollars.