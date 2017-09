ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WIVB) — Miss New York, who happens to be from Clarence, competed to be Miss America, but did not come out on top.

UB law student Gabrielle Walter, 24, did not make the cut for the semi-finals of the Miss America competition, but history was made for another state.

Cara Mund, who competed as Miss North Dakota, became Miss America on Sunday.

She performed a jazz dance routine to Michael Jackson’s “The Way You Make Me Feel,” and it was a crowd favorite.