BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For those wondering whether or not their food is still safe to eat after losing power, a woman on Facebook posted a helpful tip.

Sheila Pulanco Russell calls it “the one cup tip.” Here’s how it works:

Fill a cup with water and freeze it. Once it is frozen, place a quarter on top of the ice and leave the cup in the freezer. If the quarter is still at the top, or in the middle, your food did not go bad. If it is at the bottom, the food defrosted and re-froze.