Irma weakens into a tropical depression

(AP) – The National Hurricane Center says Irma has weakened into a tropical depression.

The storm, located about 5 miles (10 kilometers) west of Columbus, Georgia, is still bringing heavy rain to the U.S. Southeast on Monday night.

Irma is expected to drop 2 to 5 inches of rain across South Carolina and northern portions of Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi.

Irma’s top sustained winds are 35 mph (55 kph), and it is moving northwest at 15 mph (24 kph).

The hurricane center has discontinued all storm surge and tropical storm warnings.

Tropical Storm Irma has claimed a third life in Georgia.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says on its website that a woman died from injuries she suffered when a tree fell on a vehicle in a private driveway.

The sheriff’s office says deputies and firefighters tried to rescue the woman, but she died from her injuries.

The sheriff’s office said it was withholding the woman’s name until her family and friends had been notified.

The storm is also being blamed for the death of a man in his 50s who died when a tree fell on his house just north of Atlanta and for the death of a 62-year-old man in rural southwest Georgia who had a heart attack after he climbed onto a shed Monday in a county where sustained winds exceeded 40 mph (65 kph).

Authorities say a Florida man appears to have been electrocuted by a downed power line following Irma.

Winter Park police spokesman Garvin McComie says officers responded Monday morning following reports of a man lying in the roadway.

The officers determined that 51-year-old Brian Buwalda was dead at the scene. A medical examiner will determine an official cause of death, but McComie says it appears to be an accident.

Winter Park is in Orange County, just of Orlando.

The storm has been blamed for more than 40 deaths, including six in Florida.