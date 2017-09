BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Batavia man has been charged with menacing a neighbor and his five-year-old son with a firearm.

Russell L. Penepant, 54, of W. Main St. Road, was charged Sunday afternoon with second degree menacing and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned in Town of Batavia Court and held in lieu of $2,500 cash/$5,000 bond.

Penepant is scheduled to reappear in court Sept. 22.