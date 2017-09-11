McDermott, Bills shift focus to Carolina

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Sean McDermott knows the Bills are far from a finished product.

“I would start off with missed opportunities in the first half,” he told reports Monday following the Bills 21-12 win over the Jets. “If you look at yardage wise offense verse defense, we had opportunities to put points on the board and we didn’t, and that’ll change moving forward.”

While the Bills held a 7-6 lead heading into halftime, an interception in the end zone of their opening drive and a missed field goal could have given Buffalo a two score lead heading into the break.

With a nine point lead in the fourth quarter, McDermott echoed similar sentiments about the offense being able to close the game. Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde each came up with interceptions to stop the Jets from driving, but the offense struggled to find a groove late punting on two of their final three possessions.

“I would say, at the top of my head, four-minute offense. I thought we could have finished the game off in a more commanding approach offensively and we didn’t get that done,” he said. “A long list of things to get better.”

McDermott, who received two game balls after securing his first game as a head coach, gave one to his parents and has the other in his office at One Bills Drive.

“It feels good to be 1-0. I’ll be human for a second, it’s good to be 1-0,” McDermott joked with a smile on his face. “I’m extremely proud of the guys, I really am. It’s good for the organization. It’s an entire organization win. I know what happened on the field yesterday was the result of a lot of hard work in eve4ry corner of this building.”

McDermott enjoyed the win on Sunday but has shifted his focus to preparing for a homecoming of sorts as the Bills travel to Carolina to battle the Panthers, where McDermott spent the previous six seasons as defensive coordinator.

“I don’t know about (having an advantage),” he said of knowing the Panthers tendencies. “I’m not out there playing, so it’s hard to say an advantage. We have to put in our time and earn the right to win.”

The Panthers opened the season with a win on Sunday, beating the 49ers 23-3.

“They’re a good opponent,” he added. “We respect the heck out of Carolina, they’re a good football team. It’ll be a huge challenge for us to go down there. It’s their home opener.”

NOTES

On Marcell Dareus only playing 34 snaps, the fewest among the defensive line:

“I thought Marcell played a good game. Defensive tackle is the most or one of the most unselfish positions on the football field. You’re usually freeing space up for somebody else. When Ramon (Humber) is free to the ball, it’s the result of somebody allowing him to be free. Beyond that, it’s about a healthy rotation of guys to rush the passer when we need it.”

On the play of rookie Tre’Davious White:

“I saw poise. I saw a player that had played in big games, which is the case at LSU. Tre is extremely smart football player, very aware and he puts a lot of time into his preparation which for a young player is good. It’s good for all players, but for a young player to know that and the process — he definitely respects that.”

On the play of Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde:

“Those guys work hard. They were new. It’s not like they came from the same place – this is the first time they’ve played together in Micah and Jordan. There is still a lot to be gained from watching this film, a lot of lessons to be learned. It was fun to watch the rush and coverage working hand in hand and really complimenting one another, which was the case with the two interceptions.”