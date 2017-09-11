PHOTOS: Hurricane Irma’s destruction in the Caribbean

FAJARDO, PUERTO RICO - SEPTEMBER 06: Debris is seen during a storm surge near the Puerto Chico Harbor during the passing of Hurricane Irma on September 6, 2017 in Fajardo, Puerto Rico. The category 5 storm is expected to pass over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands today, and make landfall in Florida by the weekend. (Photo by Jose Jimenez/Getty Images)

FAJARDO, PUERTO RICO - SEPTEMBER 06: A street is flooded during the passing of Hurricane Irma on September 6, 2017 in Fajardo, Puerto Rico. The category 5 storm is expected to pass over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands today, and make landfall in Florida by the weekend. (Photo by Jose Jimenez/Getty Images)

FAJARDO, PUERTO RICO - SEPTEMBER 06: A rescue team from the local emergency management agency inspects flooded areas after the passing of Hurricane Irma on September 6, 2017 in Fajardo, Puerto Rico. The category 5 storm is expected to pass over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands today, and make landfall in Florida by the weekend. (Photo by Jose Jimenez/Getty Images)

CARIBBEAN SEA - SEPTEMBER 8: In this NOAA handout image, NOAA's GOES satellite shows Hurricane Irma passing the eastern end of Cuba at about 8:00 am EST on September 8, 2017. Hurricane Irma barreled through the Turks and Caicos Islands as a category 4 storm en route to a destructive encounter with Florida this weekend. (Photo by NOAA GOES Project via Getty Images)

FAJARDO, PUERTO RICO - SEPTEMBER 06: Joshua Alicea, a member of a rescue team from the local emergency management agency inspects flooded areas after the passing of Hurricane Irma on September 6, 2017 in Fajardo, Puerto Rico. The category 5 storm is expected to pass over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands today, and make landfall in Florida by the weekend. (Photo by Jose Jimenez/Getty Images)

U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS - SEPTEMBER 7: In this U.S. Navy handout, Sailors, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), transport an evacuee as part of first response efforts to the U.S. Virgin Islands in the wake of Hurricane Irma September 7, 2017. The Department of Defense is supporting Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Irma to minimize suffering and is one component of the overall whole-of-government response effort. (Photo by Levingston Lewis/U.S. Navy via Getty Images)