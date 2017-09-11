Remembering Len: family pays tribute to Williamsville native who died during 9/11 attacks

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Outside of Leonard Castrianno’s home two flags are flying on a beautiful, clear September afternoon. The top flag is the American one, the second, a flag which reads ‘Never Forget.’

“Leonard is in our minds every day,” said Leonard Castrianno, his eyes lighting up as he’s remembering his son. “He was a person who helped every body.”

Hardworking, punctual, dedicated – these are some of the words his father uses to describe the 30-year-old Williamsville East graduate who was building a career in finance with Cantor Fitzgerald, working on the 105th floor of the North Tower during the attacks.

“He was really starting to find himself,” said Castrianno.

The father recalls a day eleven months before the fateful attacks at the World Trade Centers, saying he had a defining moment with his son while visiting New York City. He was in town on business and told Len he wanted to go to dinner.

“He took me around the building, I saw where he worked and he told me what he did every day,” said Castrianno. “Then we took the subway and, even after living in New York for ten years, it was my first time on the subway!”

The two had 6:30 dinner reservations, spending five hours at a restaurant together, talking and enjoying the company.

“We went in there as father and son but came out as father and friend.”

Castrianno says that was a changing moment in his relationship with his son so it didn’t surprise him when the 30-year-old came home the next Labor Day weekend, a few weeks before the attacks, and spent a lot of time with the family.

“He came home with pizza and wings from LaNova and built my stereo for me,” said Castrianno. “He made it a point to see every single relation – every person. And it was the last time I said I love you to him. It was the last time I could say I love you.”

Watching the news 16 years ago on September 11, 2001, Castrianno says he knew deep down that his son wouldn’t be coming home again.

“I still think, to this very day because we don’t have any remains of him, that he was on an elevator at about the 90th or 93rd floor when the plane hit and then he just evaporated.”

The family held a memorial service for Len in October 2001, less than a month after the attacks, always hoping for more answers or any sort of way to identify Len, continuously coming up short.

“I grieved for so long, for four years,” said Castrianno. “When you get through your grieving, your mind comes back to you and you start thinking differently and accepting that that phone call you’ve been waiting for isn’t going to come.”

While the call hasn’t come, the memories of Len never stop as the family spends every day remembering him.

“Little things remind us of Leonard and big things remind us of him and what he’d do. He’s always with me.”