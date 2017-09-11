Sabres fall to Penguins in Prospects Challenge finale, 5-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The veterans of the Prospects Challenge all wanted to see their momentum carry over from the weekend into Monday’s showdown with the Penguins.

It did, with Brendan Guhle, Justin Bailey and C.J. Smith all finding the back of the net against Pittsburgh. However, it wasn’t enough in a 5-3 loss.

The power play, which netted five goals in the team’s 7-4 win over New Jersey on Saturday, found early success with Guhle burying a slap shot to collect his second goal of the tournament and give Buffalo a 1-0 lead.

The defenseman added to his impressive showing picking up an assist — pushing the puck up to to Justin Bailey, who skated through Pittsburgh’s defense and buried his second goal of the tournament.

Guhle wasn’t done, threading a perfect pass across the ice to Smith, who picked up the Sabres third tally of the night.

Pittsburgh scored twice in the third to secure the win.

Up next for the Blue & Gold is training camp, which officially begins on Friday.