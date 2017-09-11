Scientists say megastorms are the new norm

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Scientists at The Ohio State University say megastorms have already become the new norm and if we don’t start addressing climate change now it’s only going to get worse.

“Events have been predicted now for over 30 years as a result of increasing temperatures in the atmosphere and in the oceans and these storms feed on that,” said Lonnie Thompson, Senior Research Scientist at The Ohio State University’s Byrd Polar Research Center.

Thompson says megastorms are increasing around the world. Storms such as Hurricane Harvey, dumped record-setting rainfall on parts of Texas. The number of storms like Harvey will increase if humans fueling global warming aren’t addressed.

“You take Houston, it is a huge city. We’ve paved things, we’ve built buildings, we have taken the water and the oil out of the ground. Since 1920 the city has sunk 10 to 12 feet,” said Thompson.

Researchers say the best thing to do is to prepare, especially for the next storm, Hurricane Irma.

”Miami has issues now. Even during high-tide, streets flood. Water comes through the ocean up through the sewers to the street. You can expect those things to become larger. Therefore, the damage becomes larger,” said Thompson.

This story was previously posted by WCMH, a Nexstar contributing station.