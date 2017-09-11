Scientists say megastorms are the new norm

Tyler Carter Published: Updated:
CARIBBEAN SEA - SEPTEMBER 8: In this NOAA handout image, NOAA's GOES satellite shows Hurricane Irma passing the eastern end of Cuba at about 8:00 am EST on September 8, 2017. Hurricane Irma barreled through the Turks and Caicos Islands as a category 4 storm en route to a destructive encounter with Florida this weekend. (Photo by NOAA GOES Project via Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Scientists at The Ohio State University say megastorms have already become the new norm and if we don’t start addressing climate change now it’s only going to get worse.

“Events have been predicted now for over 30 years as a result of increasing temperatures in the atmosphere and in the oceans and these storms feed on that,” said Lonnie Thompson, Senior Research Scientist at The Ohio State University’s Byrd Polar Research Center.

Thompson says megastorms are increasing around the world. Storms such as Hurricane Harvey, dumped record-setting rainfall on parts of Texas. The number of storms like Harvey will increase if humans fueling global warming aren’t addressed.

“You take Houston, it is a huge city. We’ve paved things, we’ve built buildings, we have taken the water and the oil out of the ground. Since 1920 the city has sunk 10 to 12 feet,” said Thompson.

Researchers say the best thing to do is to prepare, especially for the next storm, Hurricane Irma.

”Miami has issues now. Even during high-tide, streets flood. Water comes through the ocean up through the sewers to the street. You can expect those things to become larger. Therefore, the damage becomes larger,” said Thompson.

This story was previously posted by WCMH, a Nexstar contributing station.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s