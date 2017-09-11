SPCA Serving Erie County will offer free adoptions this Saturday

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Looking for a new furry friend?

The SPCA Serving Erie County will offer free adoptions of cats and dogs one year and older this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at its West Seneca shelter, 300 Harlem Road.

The adoption special is part of the statewide “Empty the Shelters” event sponsored by Bissell Pet Foundation. To be part of the event, the foundation asks participating shelters to waive all adoption fees in an effort to find more homes for more animals.

“This event is happening at an important time,” says SPCA CEO/President Gary Willoughby. “We’d love to see more of our dogs adopted as family members in time to be brought as ‘SPCA alums’ to our Paws in the Park event September 23, and we’ve already started welcoming animals in transports from shelters down south affected by the recent hurricanes, so those shelter representatives will be extremely appreciative of available kennels and cages.”

Photos of adoptable animals and more information can be found at YourSPCA.org.