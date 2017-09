CUBA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Animal cracker manufacturer D. F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc. announced Monday that its Cuba, NY plant will be closing by the end of 2017.

The production at the Allegany County plant will be consolidated into its higher production facilities located in York, PA and Santa Ana, CA.

Employees at the Cuba plant are being given the opportunity to transfer to Stauffer’s manufacturing sites in PA and CA, the company announced in a press release Monday.