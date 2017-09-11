To have and to “holding” – Bills fans get married in New Era Field tailgate lot

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two die-hard Buffalo Bills fans declared their love for each other- and their team- at Sunday’s home opener.

Kaitlin Floyd and Gerald Holmes tied the knot in a ceremony in the tailgate lots at New Era Field Sunday just before the game.

The couple wore Bills colors and gear.

They weren’t the only ones celebrating at the game- Theresa and Cody Marr-Sexton wore their wedding attire to the game after getting married in Syracuse.

This picture shows them waiting in line to get into the game.

