Week 2: How the top QB prospects fared

Each week of the college football season, the WIVB sports team takes a look at the 2018 quarterbacks that could declare for the NFL Draft in April.

With two first round selections and a need for a franchise quarterback the Bills are in prime position to snag a potential franchise changer.

Here’s a look at how the prospects fared in Week 2:

#1 – Sam Darnold, USC Vs. Stanford: Win (42-24)

21-26, 316 yards, 4 TD, 2 INT

By all accounts, Sam Darnold put up good numbers against a tough Pac 12 foe. But it wasn’t really all that good from Darnold. Sure, he’s accurate but he’s also forced his throws — like his two interceptions, which were tossed off his back foot.

On the plus side, even when pressured Darnold didn’t break down in the pocket. He kept his eyes down the field and made more than one play with his arm to keep the chains moving.

#2 – Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State Vs. South Alabama: Win (44-7)

25-38, 335 yards, 3 TDs 1 rush TD

Mason Rudolph and the Cowboys took their air raid assault on the road and dominated against South Alabama.

Rudolph showed off his arm strength and some touch on the ball, dropping in a dime to James Washington to set up the Cowboys’ second touchdown of the night. Had he hit Washington in-stride, it would have been an easy touchdown.

The two also hooked up on a 66-yard TD, with Mason connecting with Washington on a quick slant – and Washington did the rest.

Rudolph and the Cowboys hit the road next week to battle Pitt.

#3 – Josh Rosen, UCLA Vs. Hawaii: Win (56-23)

22-25, 329 yards, 5 TDs

Josh Rosen picked up where he left off in the fourth quarterback comeback against Texas A&M – picking apart Hawaii (as he should have).

Rosen was sharp in the pocket, delivering on-time, in-stride throws down the field to his receivers.

Hawaii didn’t put up much of fight and it could be another breeze of a game this weekend with the Bruins hit the road to face Memphis.

#4 – Luke Falk, Washington State Vs. Boise State: Win (47-44 OT)

24-34, 193, INT

This was a #Pac12AfterDark nightmare for Luke Falk. After completing the first 20 pass of the season in Week 1, Falk was benched, put back in and then left with an an apparent head injury against the Broncos in the second half.

#5 – Lamar Jackson, Louisville Vs. North Carolina: Win (47-35)

25-39, 393 yards 3 TD 132 rush yards, 3 TD

Even when the Tar Heels got pressure on Lamar Jackson, the quarterback maintained his poise inside the pocket and kept his eyes down field to make a play with his arm or torched them with his ability to run.

Nearly 500 yards of offense is a tough for a team to achieve in a game – Jackson eclipsed that mark by himself on Saturday.

#6 – Jake Browning, Washington Vs. Montana: Win (63-7)

22-26, 259 yards, 2TD, INT

50 rush yards, TD

Browning’s INT in the first quarter, which was returned for a touchdown was the real only blemish in an otherwise decent night against an FCS team.

Browning’s throw to Dante Pettis was high on a slant – resulting in Pettis reaching up and tipping the ball to a Griz defender, who made a quick house call.

The Huskies get Fresno State on Saturday.

#7 – Josh Allen, Wyoming Vs. Gardner-Webb: Win (27-0)

22-32, 328 yards, 2 TD

After having one of the worst opening week performances for perspective QB prospects in the upcoming draft, Josh Allen bounced back against Gardner-Webb.

The bigger test for Allen comes in Week 3 against Oregon, which manhandled Nebraska in the first half of a 42-35 victory.

#8 – Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma Vs. Ohio State: Win (31-16)

27-35, 386 yards, 3 TDs

Not only did Baker Mayfield plant the OU flag inside the “O” at the Horseshoe, he firmly planted himself into the Heisman race.

Mayfield was sharp the entire game as he led the Sooners up and down the field against the Buckeyes. The margin of victory could have been even bigger for Sooners had drives in the first half not ended with fumbles and a missed field goal.

Overall, a solid performance from Mayfield.

#9 – Quinton Flowers, South Florida Vs. Connecticut: CANCELLED due to Hurriane Irma.

#10 – Jarrett Stidham, Auburn Vs. Clemson: Loss (14-6)

13-24, 79 yards

Maybe this game wasn’t so much about Jarrett Stidham as it was about his offensive line.

Stidham was sacked 11 times and hurried four other times.

The offense was atrocious: Outside of a 15-play drive to open the game, 10 of the Tigers final 11 drives were six plays or fewer.