BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Nearly 90 companies will be looking to hire new employees at the Western New York Diversity Job Fair on Tuesday.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Buffalo Convention Center, 153 Franklin St. It is free to attend.

Job seekers are encouraged to dress to impress and bring multiple copies of resumes.

Three seminars related to job-searching will also be held.

