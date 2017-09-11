Western New Yorkers remember victims of 9/11 attacks through tributes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Events are taking place throughout Western New York to remember those who lost their lives on 9/11. As part of a special tribute at Delaware Park, people are taking laps around the park holding an American Flag and Flag of Honor.

“We will never forget and we can never forget what happened. The attacks on the World Trade Center really rocked our nation to the core,” said Christine Babin, Team RWB Community Engagement Director.

It’s a day that changed everything for many people.

“Our unit got mobilized after the attacks and spent a year in Iraq and it was you know, pretty tough,” said veteran William Healey.

“We know of 22 people from Western New York who died in the World Trade Center or in Shanksville, PA or in the Petagon,” said Babin.

Members of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard honored the memory of victims through the 5th annual 9/11 Dawn to Dusk moving tribute.

Not far from Delaware Park, first responders held American flags on the Scajaquada Expressway pedestrian bridge. It’s a tradition that’s taken place each year since 2003.

“I hung the flag over the bridge and there was so much awareness created that I knew we had to do this every year,” said Laurie Kostrzewski, Flag Remembrance event coordinator.

It’s been 16 years since the 9/11 attacks, but many remember the day like yesterday.

“Just a horrible feeling in my stomach. Just a sickness,” said Bob Logal, Buffalo Firefighter.

First responders and members of the public stood on the pedestrian bridge with American flags from 8:30 am to 10:15 this morning. That marks the time frame the September 11th attacks happened 16 years ago. The American flags were on display for thousands of people as they drove by this morning.