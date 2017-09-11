WNY Neighbors in one of Florida’s safest cities recover from Irma

LEESBURG, FLORIDA (WIVB) – We’ve been checking in with Gary Grieco who lives in Leesburg, Florida about 40 minutes outside of Orlando.

Leesburg is ranked to be the safest cities in Florida when it comes to Hurricanes. Even neighbors there woke up to damage Monday morning.

Grieco worked with the Cheektowaga Police Department for 30 years. He moved to a retirement community with his wife.

He’s been keeping family and friends back home updated on the storm through Facebook live.

He told us, Irma, which struck the coastline twice and then tore through the state is anything but a run of the mill hurricane. It’s wider than the peninsula itself.

There was hardly anywhere in the state that escaped it untouched, even one of the safest cities.

Grieco said, “You could really hear the rain pelt, you could hear and almost feel the wind as it was coming through, and you definitely could tell as the speeds were increasing from tropical storm level to hurricane level. There are a few trees down, there is a lot of little stuff. There’s a lot of little debris clogging the roadways and stuff, but for the most part I think we fared pretty well.”

Lucky by the time the Irma came through Grieco’s neighborhood, the storm had downgraded to a category one hurricane.

2800 homes are in this retirement community in Leesburg.

When we spoke with Grieco, he had been without power since 5 Monday morning.