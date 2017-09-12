Apple may test the bounds of iPhone love with a $1,000 model

The Associated Press
Apple
This Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, photo shows the Apple logo at a store in Miami Beach, Fla. Apple has set Sept. 12, 2017, as the date for an annual post-Labor Day showcase. Much of the anticipation is swirling around whether Apple will show off a dramatically different type of iPhone with a sleeker and even bigger screen to celebrate the device’s 10th anniversary. Even if such a device is unveiled, Apple will also likely reveal upgrades to last year’s iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Apple is expected to sell its fanciest iPhone yet for $1,000, testing how much consumers are willing to pay for a device that’s become an indispensable part of modern life.

Apple hasn’t confirm that it will be introducing a new iPhone, although a financial forecast issued last month telegraphed something significant in the pipeline.

An expensive new iPhone would set a new price threshold for other devices intended to appeal to a mass market.

Various leaks have indicated the new phone will feature a sharper display that will extend from edge to edge of the device, thus eliminating the surrounding gap, or “bezel,” that’s on most phone screens.

It may also boast facial recognition technology for unlocking the phone and wireless charging. A better camera is a safe bet, too.

