Bed bugs found in Erie County Family Court building

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bed bugs have been found on the third floor of the Erie County Family Court building.

A pest control company will be treating both the third floors of the court building and the nearby Rath Building after 5 p.m. Tuesday. Anyone who works in the areas set to be treated must leave the area at that time and take their personal items with them.

10 out of 18 floors in the Rath Building, and the elevator, have been chemically treated before. Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw says that some of floors have been treated up to six times.

Just recently, Mychajliw told county employees that he wanted to hear their bed bug concerns, announcing the Whistleblower Hotline.

The hotline can be contacted by either calling (716) 858-7722 or emailing whistleblower@erie.gov or ECComptroller@gmail.com. All calls and emails will be confidential.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s