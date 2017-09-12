Bed bugs found in Erie County Family Court building

Related Coverage Comptroller wants to hear Erie County employees’ bed bug concerns

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bed bugs have been found on the third floor of the Erie County Family Court building.

A pest control company will be treating both the third floors of the court building and the nearby Rath Building after 5 p.m. Tuesday. Anyone who works in the areas set to be treated must leave the area at that time and take their personal items with them.

10 out of 18 floors in the Rath Building, and the elevator, have been chemically treated before. Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw says that some of floors have been treated up to six times.

Just recently, Mychajliw told county employees that he wanted to hear their bed bug concerns, announcing the Whistleblower Hotline.

The hotline can be contacted by either calling (716) 858-7722 or emailing whistleblower@erie.gov or ECComptroller@gmail.com. All calls and emails will be confidential.