Bills reach injury settlement with QB T.J. Yates

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills have reached an injury settlement and released quarterback T.J. Yates a week after he was placed on injured reserve with a concussion, News 4 Sports has learned.

Yates, who was signed by the Bills to be the backup to Tyrod Taylor, suffered his head injury in the team’s third preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. Rookie quarterback Nathan Peterman, who was drafted in the fifth round, passed Yates on the depth chart and has been the No. 2 quarterback since mid August.

Prior to the season starting, and with the health of Taylor and Yates both in the league’s concussion protocol ahead of the season opener, Buffalo signed journeyman quarterback Joe Webb. He remains the third quarterback on the roster.

The Bills head to Carolina on Sunday.