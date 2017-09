BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo police officer accused of assaulting a person in custody will return to court for a pre-trial conference.

Officer Joseph Hassett was arrested two weeks ago. Police say that in March, Officer Hassett tripped a suspect who was in handcuffs, causing him to hit his head on the ground.

Hassett has been free on his own recognizance. He will be in court at 2 p.m.